Mohali police propose to install 200 cameras in two months’ time

Mohali Police: Soon, female constables to be deployed in PCR vehicles Rajat Jewellers dacoity: Mohali Police arrest youth who ‘bought’ stolen jewellery POLICE HAVE mooted a proposal to install 200 high-resolution cameras. The project is to be completed within two months, officials said. According to the police officials, as many as 70 CCTV cameras have already been installed in Mohali, Zirakpur, Kharar, Kurali and Derabassi towns in the district. Most of the cameras have been installed on the main roads but the internal roads and at many points vulnerable to crime are still beyond CCTV surveillance.

“It was planned in 2013 to install CCTV cameras in the district but the plan was delayed for four years due to reasons best known to the official. Since CCTV cameras play an important role in tracing movements of the criminals, we had decided to install as many cameras as we could install,” said a police official working on the project. The officer told Chandigarh Newsline that they were planning to install the high-resolution cameras which would be able to capture the vehicles from around 1 km distance and with a clear view of the number plates so that the criminals could be traced easily.

“We had identified more than 200 spots in the entire district. Although we have 70 cameras in working condition, we will install 200 high-resolution cameras to keep a close watch on the anti-social elements,” said the official. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that since Mohali is an important city and is a transit point for thousands of people who cross over to Himachal Pradesh, Haryana or Chandigarh, so they had planned to cover all the sensitive points by installing the cameras.

Cameras have been installed on the airport road, the main road crossing through Phase VII, Sohana light point, main light point in Zirakpur and main road in Derabassi. Many points, including the entry points of the district from Morinda, and Ropar side in Kharar, Patiala side in Banur and Fatehgarh Sahib in Landran side are without CCTV cameras. Since the cameras were installed this year, police officials were unsure in what cases the CCTV footage had helped, but a Mataur police station official said that in the murder case of Ekam Dhillon, they obtained footage from one of the CCTV cameras installed in Phase 3B2.

“We installed the camera after identifying the main road of Phase 3B2. Though in many cases the CCTV cameras installed in the houses of shops of people had helped us, we are hopeful that with the installation of more cameras, it will help us trace the criminals,” said a police official who was part of investigation into Ekam Dhillon murder case.

Police blame the absence of CCTV cameras for delay of more than a month to crack the murder case of senior journalist K J Singh and his mother Gurcharan Kaur. The accused in the murder case, Gaurav Kumar, had taken K J’s green Ford Ikon car with him but except a blurred footage of car captured in a CCTV camera in Phase VII, the police were blank about the movement of the vehicle which was later traced 3 km from the city at Kajheri village.

