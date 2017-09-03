Mohali GMADA worries about depleting green cover, set to plant 5,000 saplings in IT City

IT City would have the maximum number of trees in all residential areas developed by the GMADA so far. IT City would have the maximum number of trees in all residential areas developed by the GMADA so far.

To increase the green cover in the city, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will plant 5,000 saplings in the IT City. The decision has been taken keeping in view the depleting green cover in the city, officials said. A senior official of the horticulture wing of GMADA told Chandigarh Newsline that because of development in the city the green cover started depleting and therefore it was decided to plant more saplings.

The official also said 5,000 saplings of around 40 varieties, including palm trees, would be planted on the outer roads of the IT City, developed near the airport road, for beautification. The official added that the IT City would have the maximum number of trees in all residential areas developed by the GMADA so far.

At present, the Eco City, located in Mullanpur, has the maximum green cover in the district with 3,000 trees. “Trees like Baheraa and Kanak Champaa were the trees planted many years ago in the city to increase the green cover when the development work was started in the 1970s. Now, these trees have become old and we are planning to plant some more trees in the residential areas but it does not seem feasible because of development in these areas. We are concerned with the depleting green cover,” the official said.

The official further said at present the city has a green cover of around 22 per cent against the required 33 per cent. The municipal corporation has also decided to plant more number of trees in the parks now under its jurisdiction. In the past few years, the green cover in the city had declined by around 4 per cent. Mayor Kulwant Singh said they held a meeting with the GMADA and discussed the matter. “We extended help to the GMADA to plant trees in the parks to increase the green cover. We also suggested the GMADA to plant as many plants they can in the new sectors,” he said.

