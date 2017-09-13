Mohali: GMADA to hold draw of 256 plots after 16 years

A GMADA official told Chandigarh Newsline that the total 1,264 acres of land was acquired for the development of Sector 76, 77,78, 79 and 80 in 2001. A GMADA official told Chandigarh Newsline that the total 1,264 acres of land was acquired for the development of Sector 76, 77,78, 79 and 80 in 2001.

As many as 256 people whose land was acquired for setting up the areas of Sector 76 to 80 will soon get relief under the land pooling scheme. GMADA will hold a draw after 16 years for the people on September 20. GMADA have asked the owners of the land to submit their objections till September 14.

A GMADA official told Chandigarh Newsline that the total 1,264 acres of land was acquired for the development of Sector 76, 77,78, 79 and 80 in 2001. The owners of 1,164 acres of land holdings accepted the compensation while owners of 100 acres of land did not accept the compensation and filed suits in courts including the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking payment of the revised compensation.

The issue was pending for the last 16 years as the owners of the land wanted a hike in their compensation.

“All the litigations have settled now and we have completed all the formalities of holding the numbering draw. Owners of the land will be offered either cash compensation or residential or a commercial plots in these sectors depending upon their preferences,” an official said.

According to the information, GMADA has 7 plots of 100 sq. yards, 3 plots of 125 sq. yards, 21 plots of 150 sq. yards, 71 plots of 200 sq. yards, 9 plots of 250 sq. yards, 72 plots of 300 sq. yards, 6 plots of 400 sq. yards and 68 plots 500, sq. yards.

An officer of GMADA’s Land Acquisition branch told Chandigarh Newsline that the list of the owners who will be eligible to take part in the draw has been uploaded on the website and any owner who has an objection can contact the GMADA authorities till September 14.

