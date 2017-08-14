Moga farmer ends life

He reportedly consumed poison and was rushed to hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. His family claimed that farming was not proving to be enough to meet their daily expenses, so Roop Singh had started working as part-time driver to earn extra money. (Representative Image) He reportedly consumed poison and was rushed to hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. His family claimed that farming was not proving to be enough to meet their daily expenses, so Roop Singh had started working as part-time driver to earn extra money. (Representative Image)

A farmer allegedly committed suicide at his residence in village Dhurkot Ransih of Nihal Singh Wala sub-division of district Moga on Sunday. Roop Singh, 55, was also working as part-time driver apart from doing farming on his one acre land. According to his family, he was under the debt of Rs 7 lakh.

He reportedly consumed poison and was rushed to hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. His family claimed that farming was not proving to be enough to meet their daily expenses, so Roop Singh had started working as part-time driver to earn extra money. Of Rs 7 lakh debt, he owed Rs 2 lakh to a bank, whereas another Rs 2 lakh were taken from an arthiya. He also took Rs 3 lakh as private loan from an acquaintance.

Police said that postmortem of the body is being done and it is only after recording statement of the family that action can be taken. No FIR was registered till the filing of this report.

