Model’s death: Kolkata Police file chargesheet against actor Vikram, submits in court

Kolkata Police on Wednesday filed its first chargesheet against actor Vikram Chatterjee in the case of the car crash that claimed the life of model Sonika Singh Chauhan. The chargesheet was submitted in Alipore court by the Tollygunj police station, which is currently probing the case.

“Vikram has been charged under sections 279 (rash driving) , 338 (causing grievous hurt by act of endangering life), 427 (committing mischief) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC, as well as Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act,” said an officer.

Combined, the sections under which Vikram has been charged can get him imprisoned for up to 15 years. The next date of hearing in the matter is July 24.

As per police sources, officers have enough evidence against Vikram to prove that he had knowledge that his actions were likely to cause death, but without any intention to cause death. In the chargesheet, the police have mentioned that Vikram was driving his car at breakneck speed, and that he had consumed alcohol that night.

The actor had been arrested from Rashbehari Avenue on July 7, a few meters away from the spot where the accident had occurred on April 29. He is presently in police custody.

Through the car’s Event Data Recorder (EDR) it was revealed that Vikram was driving at a very high speed. The report also revealed that about 4.6 seconds before the crash, the car was being driven at 105 km/hr. About 2.1 seconds before the crash, the speed was reduced to 93 km/hr and around 1.6 seconds before the mishap, no brake was applied, as per the report.

The recent developments follow criticism of the police’s slow pace earlier in the investigation.

