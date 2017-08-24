MMRDA car depot: Centre’s nod for transfer of Airports Authority of India plot in Mumbai

Since the Dahisar East-Andheri East corridor and the Dahisar-DN Nagar-Mandale corridor will be linked at Dahisar, they will have common depots at Mandale and Charkop as well. (Representational Image) Since the Dahisar East-Andheri East corridor and the Dahisar-DN Nagar-Mandale corridor will be linked at Dahisar, they will have common depots at Mandale and Charkop as well. (Representational Image)

The Union Cabinet has given its approval for transfer of a 40-acre Airports Authority of India (AAI) plot in Dahisar to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to build a metro car depot, MMRDA officials confirmed on Wednesday.

AAI currently uses the land for a remote receiving station. The station provides signal connectivity for uninterrupted communication between the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and the pilots.

“There will be a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Government of Maharashtra (GoM) and MMRDA. In exchange of the Dahisar land, the state will provide an alternative land to the AAI in Gorai and the MMRDA will pay the difference in the amount. MMRDA will also foot the costs that AAI will incur during shifting,” said a senior MMRDA official.

The depot at Dahisar will have eight stabling lines, two inspection lines and a washing plant and will be shared between Metro 7, 2A and 2B. “By 2055 we will have 90 trains of eight coaches each and over the years we will increase the capacity of the depot. The 40-acre plot will also house a depot control centre and maintenance offices,” said another senior official.

Since the Dahisar East-Andheri East corridor and the Dahisar-DN Nagar-Mandale corridor will be linked at Dahisar, they will have common depots at Mandale and Charkop as well.

