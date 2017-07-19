Missing metro girl: Other girls in shelter home saw newspaper ad, recognised Sunita

Those in-charge of the home said Sunita made no close friends during her stay there, and they were unsure of how to handle her since they are ill-equipped to deal with children with special needs. Those in-charge of the home said Sunita made no close friends during her stay there, and they were unsure of how to handle her since they are ill-equipped to deal with children with special needs.

A missing person advertisement in the Sunday edition of some newspapers helped re-unite Sunita with her parents.

According to the Sisters in-charge of the shelter where Sunita stayed for two months, some girls at the home came across the ad while skimming through the paper.

“We subscribe to two English and two Hindi newspapers, and the children go through them regularly. Some girls came to me on Monday morning and showed me an ad, which had a picture of Sunita, whose real name we did not know until then,” said Sister Lucy. “The image and description confirmed it was Sunita, and we contacted police.”

The description of the clothes Sunita was wearing — “green colour suit, salwar and chunni, white ladies slipper” — helped confirm their suspicion.

“She was not able to tell us her name, or where she came from, when she first arrived here on April 23. So we simply named her Mamta. She isn’t entirely deaf, she can hear a little,” said Sister Lucy. “She would seem happy when we called her that. Later we discovered she has a sister named Mamta, which is why she felt that way.”

While the 58 other girls went for classes, Sunita would spend the day “doing nothing”, they said. “She could not express herself, but even the other children were unsure of how to engage with her, since she was not a regular child,” said Sister Lucy. “When she was leaving yesterday, we could tell she understood what was happening. She smiled and waved goodbye to everyone.”

