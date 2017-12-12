Mirzapur: Three children among 10 killed as truck collides with tractor

Vipin Sharma was also in business of finance, apart from being a cable operator. Vipin Sharma was also in business of finance, apart from being a cable operator.

Ten people including seven women and three children were killed, while five others were injured after a truck collided head on with a tractor-trolley in Madihan police station area of Mirzapur Monday morning. The drivers of both vehicles are among the injured, while the cleaner of the truck died in the accident. The youngest victim was 8-year-old Shyam Murari Yadav. The two other children who died were Akhilesh Patel (14) and Gudiya Patel (12).

SP Mirzapur, Ashish Tiwari said that around 15 people from Tisai village were on board the tractor-trolley, travelling to a ‘mundan’ ceremony at the Shitla Dham temple. They were on the Mirzapur-Sonbhadra Road when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit their vehicle, he added.

District Magistrate (DM), Mirzapur, Bimal Kumar Dubey said the vehicles collided with such force that gas cutters had to be used to cut through the mangled vehicles to rescue the victims. Five people had died on the spot. Seven critically injured passengers were rushed to the district hospital, where five of them were declared dead. Two of the critically injured were referred to BHU in Varanasi, added Dubey.

Tiwari said it appeared that the truck had lost control and hit the tractor-trolley. “We are investigating how the accident took place, but it appears that the truck’s brakes failed or the driver fell asleep,” he added.

