Minor Dalit girl raped in Rajasthan

A 12-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and raped by her neighbour on the pretext of taking her to a relative’s birthday party in Jhalawar district, police said today. The girl, a class 6 student, resident of Tailiyo ka Mohalla in Khanpur town, was allegedly abducted yesterday by Vijay Singh (22) while she was playing outside her home, Sub Inspector (SI) at Khanpur police station Surendra Singh said.

The accused fled the town after allegedly committing the crime, he said. The minor girl, whose parents are daily wage labourers, was alone at home, when the accused took her on his motorcycle on the pretext of taking her to a birthday party, the official said.

The victim narrated the plight to her parents following which they approached the police and lodged a case against the accused by naming him, Singh said. Meanwhile, the police van of the Khanpur police station, taking the victim and her parents overturned today on the way to a community health centre (CHC), he said.

The victim’s father sustained minor hand injuries and the others escaped unhurt, Singh said. The girl has now been sent to district headquarter Jhalawar for medical examination, he added.

The accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the SI said. The victim’s statements would be recorded before the magistrate after the medical examination, She said, adding the accused has been detained.

