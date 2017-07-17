Meerut: Man attempts suicide outside SSP’s office over ‘police inaction’ against brother’s attackers

A 35-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide outside the office of the Meerut SSP on Sunday, alleging police inaction against three people booked earlier this month for attacking his younger brother.

Arif Bharti belongs to the Saddiqnagar locality in Meerut and runs a cloth business. Police said Arif reached the Meerut SSP’s office on Sunday afternoon and doused himself with petrol. Before he could set fire to himself, he was caught and taken to the police station for questioning.

“Arif took today’s step in protest of police failure to arrest accused Abrar, Iqbal and Nawab, booked for opening fire on our younger brother Imran while he was at home on July 10,” said Asif Bharti, another of Arif’s brothers, adding that the case was lodged on charges of attempt to murder at Lisarigate police station.

“Imran was attacked on July 10 because our family members are gau raksha activists,” claimed Asif . However, his claim was refuted by the police.

Circle officer, Meerut City, Ranvijay Singh, said preliminary investigation had revealed that the family had nothing to do with “gau raksha”. He said that as per police investigation, allegations made in FIR appeared to be false as there was “no evidence” of the attack on Imran.

“Today’s protest had nothing to do with the killing of another brother of his, Dilshad, who was shot dead in 2004 in Meerut,” added Asif. Six persons were named in the murder case lodged at Lisarigate police station in 2004. Singh said a closure report was filed in the Dilshad murder case because the accused could not be traced.

