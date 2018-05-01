Meerut custodial death case: Policemen booked for murder, man’s family calls off hunger strike

Narendra Nagar’s mother, Munni Devi, had been leading the strike in Dorni village since he died at a Meerut hospital on April 24 (Representational Image) Narendra Nagar’s mother, Munni Devi, had been leading the strike in Dorni village since he died at a Meerut hospital on April 24 (Representational Image)

The family of a 34-year-old man allegedly beaten to death in custody ended their hunger strike after a murder case was filed against policemen who had allegedly tortured him in Meerut. Narendra Nagar’s mother, Munni Devi, had been leading the strike in Dorni village since he died at a Meerut hospital on April 24. He was rushed to the hospital following alleged torture at a Meerut prison, where he was lodged on cow slaughter charges.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajesh Kumar said a murder case has been lodged against the policemen, who handled the case. “Efforts are being made to ensure the release of the three people arrested along with Narendra Nagar on April 21.”

Senior Superintendent of Police Manzil Saini said the role of Mawana police station in-charge and a few other cops was found to be suspicious. “We have placed them under suspension… (and) taken action against them. We are also investigating other charges levelled by his (Nagar)’s family.”

Meerut jail superintendent B D Pandey said Nagar, who was brought to the jail on April 22, was feeling unwell. “He was sent to the jail hospital but his condition deteriorated by April 24. We then sent him to the medical college for better treatment, where he succumbed.”

An angry Gujjar community had held a mahapanchayat to demand justice for Nagar on Sunday. Three BJP legislators — Dinesh Khatik, Somedra Tomar and Avtar Singh Bhadana — attended the mahapanchayat along with leaders from other parties. “This is not a political fight… we have assembled here for ensuring justice to the family. I will not back out of this fight,” Bhadana told the gathering.

Bhadana said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a free hand to the police in dealing sternly with criminals. “But he has also said that no innocent should be implicated. When the issue of Nagar’s death was brought to his notice, the CM ordered the suspension of the guilty cops and also registering of a murder case against them.” Bhadana had threatened to resign if no action was taken against those guilty of subjecting Nagar to “third-degree torture”.

Nagar’s father, Malkhan, said he had given police a video purportedly showing his son’s missing nails, injury marks on his private parts and bruises all over his body. “He was sent to jail in this condition.”

Nagar was arrested along with Rohit Rana, Honey and Arvind while they were ferrying two cows in a pickup truck. “My brother was charged with smuggling of cattle. Our family is involved in the delivery of animals. Rohit had sold these cows to one Afaq of Sathla village and my brother was going to deliver them. Afaq too has been made an accused in the cow smuggling case,” said Nagar’s brother, Jitendra.

A nine-member committee was formed after the mahapanchayat to ensure justice for Nagar’s family. “We demand a CBI inquiry and a government job for a member of the victim’s family. We will soon be meeting the chief minister to press for our demands,” said Samajwadi Party leader Atul Pradhan.

