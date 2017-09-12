Meerut boy killed over brother’s affair

A 25-YEAR-OLD man allegedly killed a Class VIII student, whose elder brother had an affair with the accused person’s sister, in Meerut late Sunday, the police said. An FIR has been lodged against three people. While two have been detained, the main accused, Pankaj, is absconding.

Sachin Malik, in charge of Kankarkheda police station, said Pankaj went to victim Harshit’s (14) house with two friends on Sunday night and shot him. “We are conducting raids to arrest the main accused,” Malik said.

