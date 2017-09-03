Massive landslide on Shimla-Dhalli bypass hits traffic

Major landslide in Shimla after heavy rainfall in Shimla on Saturday. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar 02.09.17 Major landslide in Shimla after heavy rainfall in Shimla on Saturday. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar 02.09.17

Incessant rains for the past two days, which had paralysed life in Shimla and several other towns across Himachal Pradesh, triggered a massive landslide on the Shimla-Dhalli-Bhatta Kuffar bypass road Saturday.

Nearly half a dozen vehicles marked along the road, just next to Dhalli traffic tunnel, were damaged in the landslide. People witness to the landslide, whose video also went viral on social media,saw cars flying in the air after hit by the

landslide.

Residents living in Bhatta Kuffar area were also stranded on the other side after the landslide completely blocked the road.

However, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Rohan Chand Thakur said no deaths were reported.

“Approximately 7 to 8 vehicles dulled in the debris.Three houses also developed cracks and a temple also came in the grip of the falling rock debris. The owners of the houses and tenants have been temporarily rehabilitated,“ he said .

Massive constructions, even beyond its carrying capacity, have been done on the hill in the past five to 10 years. As a result, more such landslides can take place if it continues to rain. Thakur said heavy machinery including cranes have been deployed to clear off the road. Arrangements have been made to continue operation during the night so that the road canbe opened in the next 24 hours.

Heavy loss to the property have been reported from other parts of the state due to rains and landslides . Three persons of a family died at Bilaspur on Friday. Many areas have been cut off from the main road as a result of falling trees and landslides on the apple belt of Shimla where the movement of the apples is at its peak these days.

