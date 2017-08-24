Man trying to stop robbery bid shot dead in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar

As Kumar tried to get in, one of the men snatched his bag containing Rs 50,000 and some documents. When he resisted, they shot him in the leg. However, he chased the attackers, who then shot him in the head. (Representational Image) As Kumar tried to get in, one of the men snatched his bag containing Rs 50,000 and some documents. When he resisted, they shot him in the leg. However, he chased the attackers, who then shot him in the head. (Representational Image)

A 42-year-old businessman was shot dead outside his home in Ashok Vihar Phase-II after he resisted a robbery bid by four armed assailants. Police said Sanjeev Kumar was returning home from work on his scooter when the assailants, on two motorcycles, chased him till his house.

As Kumar tried to get in, one of the men snatched his bag containing Rs 50,000 and some documents. When he resisted, they shot him in the leg. However, he chased the attackers, who then shot him in the head.

