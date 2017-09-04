Man shoots woman before killing himself in Mukherjee Nagar

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A man in his late 20s shot himself after allegedly opening fire at his woman friend near a crowded market in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on Sunday evening, police said.

While the man was declared brought dead at the hospital he was taken to, the woman’s condition continues to be critical. Police said they recovered a suicide note from the man, in which he wrote that he was not happy with the woman’s closeness to another person. A motorcycle and a scooter have also been recovered from the spot, police said, adding, “It appears that the vehicles belong to them.”

A police officer familiar with details of the case said the man, identified as Sonu Kumar, a resident of Rohini, and the woman, a resident of Burari, were good friends. “As per the suicide note, they had been fighting for the last couple of days as he did not approve of her friendship with another man,” the officer said, adding, “We are verifying if the note is authentic.” The incident took place near Coronation Park in Mukherjee Nagar around 7.30 pm.

Police, who suspect the incident to be a planned one, as he was carrying the weapon with him, said eyewitnesses told them that he opened fire at the woman minutes after a heated argument ensued between them. Shocked to hear the gunshots, passersby made a PCR call. Both the man and the woman were taken to BJRM Hospital, where doctors declared Kumar brought dead. The woman, whose condition was stated to be critical, was shifted to a private hospital within hours.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App