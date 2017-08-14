Man loses Rs 25,000 after fraudulent phone call in Mumbai

It is one of the several cases of fraudulent calls, known as vishing, that have been recorded in Mumbai recently. The callers, who pretend to be from banks, call up people, get their debit card details under various pretexts and use the data illegally. (Representative Image) It is one of the several cases of fraudulent calls, known as vishing, that have been recorded in Mumbai recently. The callers, who pretend to be from banks, call up people, get their debit card details under various pretexts and use the data illegally. (Representative Image)

A 32-YEAR-OLD Vidyavihar resident lost Rs 25,000 after a fraudulent phone call, in spite realising midway through the conversation that he was being cheated and not providing details to the caller. The complainant, Shankar Sahu, employed with the Indian Armed Forces, complained to the local Ghatkopar police station where an FIR has been registered.

It is one of the several cases of fraudulent calls, known as vishing, that have been recorded in Mumbai recently.

The callers, who pretend to be from banks, call up people, get their debit card details under various pretexts and use the data illegally.

An officer from the Ghatkopar police station said the most recent incident in the city took place on Monday when Sahu was in his Vidyavihar residence. Around 2.30 pm, he received a call from a person who claimed to be calling from the Know Your Customer (KYC) department of his bank at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The caller then told Sahu that according to the latest rules, he would need Sahu’s PAN and Aadhaar card details to link them. Not suspecting anything amiss, Sahu shared the numbers with the caller. Later, the caller asked Sahu for his debit card number. Sahu gave his debit details as well.

“He also gave away other details, like the expiry date and the verification code number. It was when the caller asked him for the One Time Password (OTP) that Sahu got suspicious. He did not share the OTP with the caller and hung up,” an officer said.

Much to Sahu’s horror, he received two messages of cash withdrawal on his mobile soon after.

The first transaction was of Rs 20,000 and the other was of Rs 5,000. Sahu rushed to the bank where he found that the Rs 20,000 had been transferred to an online wallet and the Rs 5,000 had been transferred to another bank account.

Once Sahu had the details, he approached Ghatkopar police station where an FIR was registered against unidentified persons. An officer linked to the case said: “The case is unusual since here the complainant did not share the OTP with the caller as he had realised that it was a fraudulant call. But in spite of that, the two transactions still went through.” He added: “We are checking to find out how the transactions were approved. Investigations are on.”

