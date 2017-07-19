Man killed ‘for failing to make room for car’ in Delhi

Since there was a pit on the road, Pradeep could not move his vehicle. This delay may have angered the car driver, who overtook Pradeep’s motorcycle. “The driver started quarreling with Pradeep and another occupant of the car came out and fired indiscriminately at the two,” the officer said. (Representative Image) Since there was a pit on the road, Pradeep could not move his vehicle. This delay may have angered the car driver, who overtook Pradeep’s motorcycle. “The driver started quarreling with Pradeep and another occupant of the car came out and fired indiscriminately at the two,” the officer said. (Representative Image)

Unidentified men shot dead a man and injured his brother after the victims allegedly failed to give way to the accused’s car, police said. A senior police officer said the accused may have also been involved in the murder of a 32-year-old man in Dwarka on Monday night. During investigation, it has been found that the four persons, who attacked the two men in Kanjhawla, were in a silver-coloured Verna.

According to police, the incident took place around 9.30 am Tuesday when the victim, Pawan, and his brother Pradeep were going towards Kanjhawla from Baprola village on a bike. “When they reached near the Ranikhera T-point at Ghewra Kanjahwla Road, a silver-coloured Verna came from behind. The driver of the car asked them to give way,” the officer said.

However, since there was a pit on the road, Pradeep could not move his vehicle. This delay may have angered the car driver, who overtook Pradeep’s motorcycle. “The driver started quarreling with Pradeep and another occupant of the car came out and fired indiscriminately at the two,” the officer said.

Hearing gunshots, locals rushed to the spot but the accused fled. Locals informed police and the two were taken to a nearby hospital, from there they were referred to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital, police said. Pradeep was declared brought dead there, while his brother is undergoing treatment.

The man, who was shot dead in Dwarka on Monday night, was also killed by men who were travelling in a Verna, police said. “A search for the culprits is on,” the officer added.

