Man gets three-year jail for trying to set wife on fire

A SPECIAL women’s court sentenced a man to three years imprisonment on Tuesday for attempting to burn his wife by dousing kerosene on her in 2014. Shankar Bansode was booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code by the Vikhroli police. According to the prosecution, Bansode began ill-treating his wife, after which she had filed a petition under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

On June 10, he allegedly poured kerosene on her. When she shouted for help, her sons came to her rescue. The victim had told the court that her husband had also poured kerosene on her and set her on fire in 2012, due to which she had suffered burn injuries. The accused was granted bail in October 2014.

