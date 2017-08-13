Man ends life, kin protest outside police station in Ludhiana

He left a suicide note in which he named the financier’s company, Load Recovery Agents. ACP (north) Sachin Gupta said an FIR was registered against the suspect after the note was found. A probe was on, he added. (Representative Image) He left a suicide note in which he named the financier’s company, Load Recovery Agents. ACP (north) Sachin Gupta said an FIR was registered against the suspect after the note was found. A probe was on, he added. (Representative Image)

A day after a man allegedly committed suicide after consuming poison due to alleged harassment by a financier from whom he had taken a loan, his kin and residents of the area staged a protest outside Salem Tabri police station of Ludhiana.

The victim’s kin alleged that police was not taking any action against the financier despite an FIR registered agains him for abetment to suicide. They also refused to cremate the body. The deceased was identified as Bikramjit Singh, 35. He worked as an embroider in a hosiery and had taken a loan of Rs 20,000. He had been harassed physically and mentally by the financier and his aides, alleged family members. On Friday, Bikramjit consumed poison and died.

He left a suicide note in which he named the financier’s company, Load Recovery Agents. ACP (north) Sachin Gupta said an FIR was registered against the suspect after the note was found. A probe was on, he added.

