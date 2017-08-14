Man dies during raid on gambling den, family alleges police torture in Gujarat

Police have registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for autopsy to Anand. According to police, when they raided the gambling den at Mogar in the afternoon, and Chauhan and others tried to escape from the there. (Representational image) Police have registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for autopsy to Anand. According to police, when they raided the gambling den at Mogar in the afternoon, and Chauhan and others tried to escape from the there. (Representational image)

A 22-year-old man died during a raid on an alleged gambling den at Mogar village in Anand district on Sunday.

Accusing police of torturing the youth, Yashin Chauhan, his family members have refused to claim the body. Police, however, refuted the allegations and said Chauhan “suffered from fits” during the raid, fell unconscious and subsequently died.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for autopsy to Anand. According to police, when they raided the gambling den at Mogar in the afternoon, and Chauhan and others tried to escape from the there.

“However, Chauhan started having fits and became unconscious. He was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Vasad where he was declared brought dead,” said a Vasad police officer. Bhikha Chauhan, the man’s father, alleged, “He (Yashin Chauhan) died because of police action. They created panic and a stampede-like situation and tortured my son.”

Deputy Superintendent of Police B D Jadeja, who is now investigating the case, said, “Panel autopsy along with the videography will be done as his (Yasin’s) family members are alleging torture by police. We are also recording the statements of other accused who were present there.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App