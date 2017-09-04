Mamata govt treating GJM leaders like terrorists: Dilip

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrive at PM Narendra Modi office to see him. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrive at PM Narendra Modi office to see him. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh Sunday condemned the police crackdown on Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders, calling it an “undemocratic” act. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said the state government has been treating GJM leaders like “terrorists”. “Those holding agitations in Darjeeling are doing so in a democratic way. But the state government is treating them as terrorists. The police are killing them in an encounter, using batons on them and lodging cases against them. Police have also issued a lookout notice for some of them. This is undemocratic, and we condemn it,” Ghosh said.

The state police have launched a crackdown on GJM leaders, and recently issued a lookout notice against several of them, including their chief Bimal Gurung. On Saturday, the police had entered Sikkim to arrest six GJM leaders. However, the Sikkim police had prevented their West Bengal counterparts from taking the leaders away.

Targeting the Mamata Banerjee government over its “attacking approach” towards GJM, Ghosh said, “The state police are doing all this because their (GJM’s) movement is against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. But Banerjee is similarly staging movements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has given the ‘BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao’ slogan. Has the central government acted like the state police did? It has not done so, because theirs is a democratic protest. The state government should shun its undemocratic practices.”

