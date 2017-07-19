Maharashtra: Sugarcane on 3 lakh hectares to be brought under drip irrigation

. If the adequate funds from NABARD fall short, the state government will provide additional amount to farmers to enforce drip irrigation through its consolidated Dedicated Micro Irrigation Fund. (Representative Image) . If the adequate funds from NABARD fall short, the state government will provide additional amount to farmers to enforce drip irrigation through its consolidated Dedicated Micro Irrigation Fund. (Representative Image)

The cabinet Tuesday decided to bring 3 lakh hectares of sugarcane cultivation under drip irrigation in the next two years. The farmers growing sugarcane would be provided crop loan of Rs 85,400 per hectare at 2 per cent interest rate. The decision is significant towards effective water management for high water-intensive crops like sugarcane. Drip irrigation helps regulate the use of water and also enhances the quality of cane. The funds taken from NABARD on long-term basis will be provided to the farmers through the network of apex Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank and district central cooperative banks.

The Ministry for Cooperation and Marketing will bear the financial incentives extended to sugarcane growers adopting drip irrigation projects. If the adequate funds from NABARD fall short, the state government will provide additional amount to farmers to enforce drip irrigation through its consolidated Dedicated Micro Irrigation Fund.

In two phases, 1.5 lakh hectares of sugarcane will be brought under drip in 2017-18. In the second phase, 1.55 lakh hectares would be covered in 2018-19.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App