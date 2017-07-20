Maharashtra Labour Welfare Board staff set to get arrears of 82 months

The Labour department issued a notification about it on Wednesday. It has been made clear to the Board that the state government would not bear any financial burden and would not give any financial assistance or aid for it, added the official. (Representational Image) The Labour department issued a notification about it on Wednesday. It has been made clear to the Board that the state government would not bear any financial burden and would not give any financial assistance or aid for it, added the official. (Representational Image)

The Labour department of the state government has decided to clear the arrears of 82 months of the employees of Maharashtra Labour Welfare Board following a demand by the employees. Officials said the Board had passed a resolution in August 2012 seeking implementation of the sixth pay commission and it was sent to the state government for approval.

The state government had given the nod with a condition that the employees would not get arrears from January 2006 to October 2012, said an official. The total arrears are estimated to be Rs 25 crore. The official said that subsequently there has been a demand from the employees to pay the arrears.

“The Board has been asked to clear it from Rs 19 crore funds available with them and the rest of the amount should be cleared based on the availability of the funds. The arrears should be paid in phases to the employees,” said the official adding that the decision was taken following an approval from the finance department.

