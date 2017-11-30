Madhya Pradesh opposition stages walkout from Assembly over Rewa land issue

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File) Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File)

The opposition Congress on Thursday staged a walkout from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly alleging that the state government has been demolishing historical buildings in Rewa and offering those lands to a private builder.

The Congress legislators walked out of the House after their demand for constituting a committee to inquire into the land issue was not accepted.

They staged the walkout during discussion on the calling attention motion over the site selection for the proposed court building in Rewa.

Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh alleged that over a period, several historical buildings in Rewa have been demolished and now Kothi Compound, where the court building is proposed to be built, is being handed over to a builder.

However, refuting the charge, Revenue Minister Umashankar Gupta alleged that Singh has a habit of levelling false allegations. Another minister, Rajendra Shukla, also passed some remarks, which were later expunged by the assembly Speaker.

Reacting to Shukla’s comment, Ajay Singh said a committee of the house should be constituted to inquire into the matter.

He even threatened that if his allegations are proved wrong, then he is ready to resign from the house. However, when his demand for the committee was not accepted, the Congress members staged a walkout.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App