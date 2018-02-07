Youth Congress leader, aide booked for attempt to murder

A youth Congress leader and his accomplice were booked on the charges of attempt to murder on Tuesday for allegedly opening fire at a guest during a ladies’ sangeet programme at UK marriage palace on GT Road in Khanna late on Monday. Ajwinder Singh alias Kala Ghudani, the youth Congress district president of Fatehgarh Sahib, opened fire at Puneet Kaushal after he objected to three rounds of celebratory firing by the accused earlier. An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Amarinder Singh of Patiala, owner of the UK marriage palace, who told the police that during the sangeet programme, Ajwinder and his accomplice Hardeep Singh alias Deepu climbed the stage and the youth Congress leader fired three celebratory rounds, to which Kaushal objected.

An argument ensued and soon Ajwinder opened fire again, this time targeting Kaushal. The youth, who hails from Khanna, was seriously injured and rushed to Ivy Hospital in the town, from where he was referred to SPS Hospital, Ludhiana. Inspector Vinod Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Khanna Sadar police station said that other guests were dancing when the celebratory firing took place, but Kaushal strongly objected to it. “Next moment Ajwinder opened fire at Kaushal and a bullet hit his left shoulder. The bullet reached his chest piercing the shoulder. He was operated on today (Tuesday) at SPS Hospital and is now stable,” said the SHO.

He added that both Ajwinder, who hails from Ghudani Khurd village of Ludhiana, and his accomplice Hardeep, who is from Khanna, have been booked under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) and various sections of the Arms Act. “They are absconding and raids are being conducted to arrest them,” he said.

