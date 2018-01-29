Youth Congress factions clash: Baghapurana MLA’s son booked for attempt to murder

A day after two factions of the Youth Congress clashed at Ludhiana’s Aarti Chowk during a protest against BJP-led central government over rising fuel prices, police on Sunday booked Youth Congress leader Kamaljeet Singh Brar from Moga, son of Congress’s Baghapurana MLA Darshan Singh Brar. He has been booked for attempt to murder along with two accomplices — Harman Ghalib and Lucky Sandhu along with 7-8 unidentified accomplices.

Brar is the incharge of Ludhiana Youth Congress. The two seriously injured persons from another faction led by Ludhiana Youth Congress President Rajiv Raja alleged that they were attacked at the behest of Brar. Both are admitted at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC).

Jatinder Singh, SHO, Division Number 5 police station confirmed that Brar along with two accomplices and seven to eight unidentified persons have been booked for under Section 307 of IPC for attempt to murder. “We are conducting raids to arrest them,” he said.

Brar, meanwhile, claimed that the FIR has been lodged at the behest of MP Ravneet Singh Bittu. “Since I am also in line for ticket from Ludhiana in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, this false FIR was lodged to malign my image. Also, my name has been dragged in this incident by Raja at behest of Bittu because he is seeing me as a tough competition for 2019,” he said.

