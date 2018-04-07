Woman, son locked in home for around a year rescued

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of Ludhiana rescued a deranged woman and her son, locked inside their home for almost a year, Thursday. Sudha (38) and Shiva (7), who were rescued from their quarter in CRPF colony in Dugri here, were found in extremely disturbing state amid piles of filth, said Gurpreet Kaur, chief judicial magistrate and DLSA secretary.

“Sudha’s husband died last April, following which she went into depression. Her stepson Suresh Kumar, who is in his 30s, allegedly used to lock them and provided food occasionally. The psychiatrist, who accompanied us, during the rescue operation, has concluded that the stepson is also not mentally well and thus we haven’t initiated any legal action against him yet,” she said.

On Thursday, when the team visited the spot after getting a complaint from a local resident, Surjit Dave, the woman was found naked in a room, scratching walls. The child was in another room and did not utter a word. Local people told the team that the child used to go to school when his father was alive.

“She was calling out her husband’s name and asking him to come back when we visited,” added Kaur. The woman has been admitted to civil hospital and the child to Deep Hospital in Model Town. The doctors said that both mother and son are extremely weak. The woman could not even stand when she was rescued. Both were served food on Friday and they ate.

The DLSA has called for help from NGOs or social organisations. “Both hospitals are giving free treatment, but we need to rehabilitate them,” said Kaur.

