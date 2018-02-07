Woman, son accuse Simarjit Bains of helping two women grab their Ludhiana flat

A widow and her son who claimed to be the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Tuesday accused MLA Simarjit Bains of helping two women who are staying in her flat at Ludhiana’s CRPF colony which was allotted to them by the government in November 2013. Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, the complainant, Sukhbir Kaur, alleged that when she and her son contacted Bains to get back the possession of the flat, the MLA allegedly threatened them. She further alleged that the police also did not take any action under Bains’s influence.

She claimed that after staying in the flat for two months, they had moved to Moga. “In December 2017, we were informed that two women have started living there. We made a police complaint but in vain. The two women, Mamta and Preet told me that a woman, named Sukhi has taken Rs 20,000 from them for allotting the flat and that they are very close to MLA Bains,” she claimed.

She further alleged that when all attempts to meet Bains failed, they recorded a video and posted it on Facebook. Finally, Bains called them for a meeting on January 24 where he allegedly misbehaved with them and forced them to sell the flat to two women at half the price.

The complainant was accompanied by Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Brar during the press conference who said that party will help the family in getting their flat back. When contacted, Bains denied the allegations and called it a political vendetta. “They were threatening the two women living in the flat and I only told them to adopt a legal procedure to get their flat back, if at all it is theirs,” he said.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App