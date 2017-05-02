Woman sets herself afire in front of SAD councillor’s office in Ludhiana, critical

Councillor Sarabjit Singh Laddi, who tried to save the woman, in Ludhiana Monday. Gurmeet Singh Councillor Sarabjit Singh Laddi, who tried to save the woman, in Ludhiana Monday. Gurmeet Singh

A WOMAN allegedly set herself on fire in front of the office of Sarabjit Singh Laddi, a councillor of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), on Rahon Road, Ludhiana, Monday. She suffered more than 80 per cent burn injuries and was referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala and later shifted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, as her condition worsened. She is critical, sources said.

Identified as Neha, in her thirties, she allegedly wanted her infant son back from a couple who had “adopted” the child after giving her Rs 2 lakh.

Laddi claimed that woman had threatened him and his brother that she would implicate them in a false case after they refused to “interfere” in the matter. Laddi alleged that Neha had separated from her husband and entered into a relationship with another man. She recently delivered a baby boy whom she refused to keep and asked him (Laddi) to help, claimed the councillor.

Laddi claimed that he had “resolved” the matter by giving the baby to a couple and woman was given “financial help” of Rs 2 lakh. However, after a week, she again started demanding that her baby be returned to her. “My brother told her not to bother us for her personal issues. We had resolved matter once but we cannot do it again and again. She then threatened us that she will implicate us in a false case and kill herself,” said Laddi.

On Monday, the woman used petrol to set herself afire in front of Laddi’s office. Laddi, who attempted to douse the flames, also suffered minor burn injuries and was discharged from hospital after first-aid. Inspector Harpal Singh, SHO, at Basti Jodhewal police station, claimed that the police had procured CCTV footage in which the whole incident was captured. He added that residents of the area have alleged that she had refused to keep the baby boy earlier and a “deal” was struck with a couple who agreed to take the infant in exchange of Rs 2 lakh.

ADCP-4 Sandeep Sharma said two duty magistrates were sent to Rajindra Hospital Patiala to record statement of the woman but she had been referred to PGIMER Chandigarh and was not in a condition to record her statement.

