Wheat procurement: ‘Tendering process in 401 clusters completed’

A grain market in Khanna. (Express photo) A grain market in Khanna. (Express photo)

DESPITE RESISTANCE from transporters, the Punjab government claims to have completed the tendering process in 401 of a total 413 clusters in the state for procurement of wheat for which harvesting has begun. Although the exact calculation of the money saved compared to last year will be done at the end of the procurement season, the food and civil supplies department claimed that Rs 175 crore has been directly saved.

Anandita Mitra, director, food and civil supplies department, said, “In the 2017 wheat procurement season, FCI had not reimbursed Rs 175 crore in lieu of transport that was over and above the prescribed rates of the Food Corporation of India (FCI). However, this year we have stuck to our norms and have not gone beyond 120 per cent above the basic rates and hence we are hopeful of getting full reimbursement this time.

The calculation of money saved compared to last year in tendering process will be worked out at the end of wheat procurement season as lifting is yet to start.”

It needs to be mentioned that this year making new amendments in the procurement policy, The government had fixed rates after every km (distance from mandi to godown) and had stated that rates cannot be quoted more than 120 per cent of the basic rates. This was also done for the labour force employed for loading and unloading of grains in godowns.

Interestingly, in many mandis, rates have been quoted up to 50 per cent of the basic rates while in few places, the rates are in minus as well.

In Muktsar, transport tenders have been allotted between 70-120 per cent above the basic rates. However for labour, the tender in Gidderbaha was allotted at 116 per cent above the basic rate while in Muktsar only 15 per cent above the basic rate, however in Malaut it was 30 per cent less than basic rate.

