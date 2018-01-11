Weekly off for Ludhiana cops, with rider

The orders have been issued following the directions of the Chief Minister’s Office. Express The orders have been issued following the directions of the Chief Minister’s Office. Express

The Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Wednesday ordered that now the policemen will be get an off day once a week. However, they cannot switch off their phones and can be called back on duty anytime if needed, clarified the orders.

The orders have been issued following the directions of the Chief Minister’s Office which recently ordered that policemen in Punjab should be given a weekly off to ‘boost morale’ and help them perform more efficiently.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner of Police Dhruman Nimbale said that there are around 4,000 cops in Ludhiana police force apart from officers. “Though as per current system, Saturday and Sunday, are officially off days for government employees but it is never practical in case of police. Most of policemen work on Saturday and Sunday. Now, we will be giving them a weekly off in phased manner. We have implemented the orders received from CM office,” he said adding that it was a long pending demand by the cops who wanted a weekly off.

Meanwhile, some policemen said that although their duty is for eight hours a day, it generally gets stretched to at least 12-13 hours a day. “A weekly off was much needed to relieve some stress and get a break,” said a police official.

