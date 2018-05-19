Violence during Ludhiana MC eviction drive: Attempt to murder charge added for attack on XEN; protesters lathicharged

A policeman lathicharges a protester at Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana on Friday. (Express Photo) A policeman lathicharges a protester at Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana on Friday. (Express Photo)

A day after a mob attacked a Ludhiana Municipal Corporation team which had gone to get flats under Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme vacated in Gyaspura area of Ludhiana, the police added attempt to murder charge in the FIR against 200-250 unidentified protesters. Inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO Daba police station, said the murder charge was added to the FIR on the statement of executive engineer (XEN) Karamjit Singh who was attacked with sticks, shoes, stones and other objects by the protesters. A video also went viral on social media in which protesters can be seen thrashing XEN as he keeps running to save himself.

On Thursday, the MC team had gone to get the flats vacated. The protest turned violent after a youth identified as Sunny (20) climbed an electricity pole and threatened to commit suicide but lost balance and fell down. He also touched high tension wires and got electrocuted. He was shifted to PGIMER Chandigarh on Friday and his condition is stated to be stable. Meanwhile, protesters again tried to block Sherpur Chowk on Friday and police resorted to lathicharge to disperse them. They also tried to stop Delhi-Lahore bus but were removed by police from the spot using force. They were protesting against MC for eviction drive and also to get free of cost treatment for Sunny.

Bhopal Singh, one of the protesters, said that after Sunny got electrocuted, Additional DCP Sandeep Sharma assured that government would pay for Sunny’s treatment. However, the DMCH referred Sunny to civil hospital on Thursday night stating that treatment would not be done without payment. Sunny was further referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. ACP (South) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar said that police had to use mild lathicharge to avoid law and order problem as protesters had turned violent on Thursday too.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana MC Karamchari Union (Employees Union) announced gate rally as a protest for Tuesday and said they would strike work for indefinite period if accused who attacked on MC team are not arrested immediately. “We will be holding protest rally on Tuesday. If then also accused are not arrested, we will go on strike for indefinite period,” said Jasdev Sekhon, president of the union.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App