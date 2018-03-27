Vends worth Rs 917 crore auctioned in Doaba, Ponty Chadha’s kin gets lion’s share in Jalandhar

In Jalandhar, all the vends were sold at Rs 411.29 crore against Rs 341.09 crore last year, a raise of Rs 70.20 crore. (Express) In Jalandhar, all the vends were sold at Rs 411.29 crore against Rs 341.09 crore last year, a raise of Rs 70.20 crore. (Express)

Liquor vends worth Rs 917 crore were auctioned in Doaba region which comprises four districts, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr. Jasdeep Kaur Chadha, kin of the late liquor baron Ponty Chadha got the lion’s share in Jalandhar.

In Jalandhar, all the vends were sold at Rs 411.29 crore against Rs 341.09 crore last year, a raise of Rs 70.20 crore.

The vends located within the Municipal Corporation Jalandhar area were auctioned for Rs 253 crore while the vends located in Jalandhar 2 and Jalandhar 1 zones were auctioned for Rs 116.49 crore and Rs 41.80 crore respectively. This year 2,628 applications were received for MC area against 80 applications last year while 1,058 and 578 applications were received for Jalandhar-2 and Jalandhar-1 zones respectively.

There were 65 groups including 47 in MC limit. Out of the 47, 43 went to Chadha group.

In Hoshiarpur districts, the liquor vends were auctioned for Rs 264.28 crore against crore Rs 222 crore last years. Here too Chadha group got the share. There were total 46 groups and the quota of both English and country made liquor was decreased by 30 and 25 per cent.

In Kapurthala the liquor vends were auctioned for Rs 133 crore against Rs 121 crore last year. Out of the 27 groups in the district, the major share went to Akash Enterprises, Majha group, Doaba Group and Sutlej Group.

In Nawanshahr, 258 vends were auctioned, which fetched a sum of Rs 110.49 crore against Rs 102 .75 crore last year. The district had received 1,341 applications and earned Rs 2.22 crore from application fee against Rs 22 lakh from same last year.

It is mandatory for all groups to deposits 25 per cent fee on the spot and remaining is recovered before the end of the fiscal.

