Veg vendor attempts suicide in Punjab

Alleging that a Congress MLA’s men were troubling him, a vegetable vendor, Manish Kumar, a resident of Muktsar’s Giddarbaha area tried to immolate himself Monday.

The state government has ordered a magisterial probe and also transferred the Giddarbaha SHO to police lines. ADC Lakhmir Singh reached a hospital in Bathinda to record his statement. DC Sumeet Kumar said treatment of the injured would be done free of cost.

