UP man working in Ludhiana goes missing, father suspects abduction

A hotel employee, who had left Ludhiana from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh has reportedly gone missing under mysterious circumstances since December 14. PAU police station has now registered an FIR under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the IPC in this context against unidentified persons. The case has been registered on complaint of father Vajinder Singh, who said that he suspects someone has kidnapped his son.

Vajinder said that his son Sunil Kumar (23) works with a pest control agency which provides services to Hotel Hyatt Regency. He had to take a train for Aligarh on December 14 but he hasn’t reached home. His mobile phone is also switched off. Head Constable Judge Singh, who is investigating the matter, said that police has written to the telecom company to trace his location. The police has also contacted railway officials to know whether he boarded the train or not on the day he went missing.