UP cops, dist officials take cleanliness pledge

Police personnel and district officials in Moradabad, Bareilly and Sambhal on Wednesday took an oath to keep the police stations and city limits under them clean. The move comes two days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath administered oath to top government officials for cleanliness at their workplace.

Around 1500 police personnel posted at various police stations in Moradabad gathered at their respective police stations. While SSP Manoj Tiwari administered the oath at police lines, SHOs did the same at their respective police stations.

“The cleanliness drive is not new but on Wednesday a special drive was carried out on the orders of chief minister,” said the SSP. The district magistrate of Moradabad, Zuhair Bin Sageer, also took an oath of cleanliness along with other district officials.

In Bareilly, SSP Jogendra Kumar administered the oath that was circulated in all the police station in UP from CMO.

The oath has eight points that says that every cop would donate 100 hours every year towards cleanliness. The oath further stated that the police personnel would neither litter nor would he or she allow anyone else to litter.

“We have also asked all the cops to make 100 people take the same oath,” added SSP Bareilly Jogendra Kumar.

Oath taking ceremonies were performed in Sambhal also where DM Bhupendra Yash Chaudhary made all his subordinates and officials pledge for cleanliness.

