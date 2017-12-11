Two of family killed, five injured in Ludhiana accident

Kamaljit Singh, 45, from Galib Kalan village of Jagraon, who had been driving the Zen, died on the spot. He was on his way to attend a wedding with his family and relatives. His relative Kulwinder Singh, 25, from Sibia village of Fatehgarh Sahib, also died on the way to hospital. Kamaljit Singh, 45, from Galib Kalan village of Jagraon, who had been driving the Zen, died on the spot. He was on his way to attend a wedding with his family and relatives. His relative Kulwinder Singh, 25, from Sibia village of Fatehgarh Sahib, also died on the way to hospital.

TWO PERSONS died and five, including two minors, were injured in an accident that also led to a pile-up on the Southern Bypass (Gill canal bridge) of Ludhiana Sunday. The pile-up happened after a Maruti Zen that was trying to overtake other vehicles collided head-on with a Hyundai Creta. After this, a pick-up auto and a Honda City also hit the two wrecked vehicles.

Kamaljit Singh, 45, from Galib Kalan village of Jagraon, who had been driving the Zen, died on the spot. He was on his way to attend a wedding with his family and relatives. His relative Kulwinder Singh, 25, from Sibia village of Fatehgarh Sahib, also died on the way to hospital.

Those injured were identified as Gurmukh Singh, Swarn Singh, Jashanpreet Singh (11) and Jaskomal Kaur (14).

Jashanpreet is the son of deceased Kamaljit Singh, police said. Rahul Khurana, who was driving the Creta, suffered spinal injury and a fracture and was admitted to hospital in serious condition.

Before police reached the spot, other motorists had already started taking victims to nearby hospitals. ASI Jasbir Singh from Daba police station said the wrecked vehicles were removed from the bridge to ease traffic flow. A probe was on, he added.

