Two held for attacking cops during raid on Punjab ‘drug village’

BARELY EIGHT months after Punjab DGP Suresh Arora visited Daulewala village in Moga district to motivate youth to shun drugs, drug business seems to be going on there unabated. There was a reason that Arora chose to land in this Moga village. More than 300 FIRs under NDPS Act and Excise Act have been registered against villagers of Daulewala in the past few years. The village has some 4,000 people, but a majority of them are reportedly involved in drug and liquor smuggling.

On Friday, when a police party landed in the village to raid a house and arrest a family for alleged heroin smuggling, stones were pelted from rooftops and the police vehicle vandalised. Police fired four rounds in the air to control the situation.

The team, led by Dharamkot DSP Lakhvir Singh, raided the village Friday morning. Mohinder Kaur (55) and her son-in-law Chand Singh were arrested and the police managed to recover 5 gm heroin from them. Speaking to The Indian Express, the DSP said, “This entire family is in drug business and nine FIRs were registered against them. We raided the village after secret information that they have been selling drugs and delivering consignments unabated in the village. As we landed there, some people started pelting stones at us and damaged our vehicle. Lady constable Jaswinder Kaur was seriously injured. The woman’s two daughters, also involved in the drug business, have managed to flee.”

A few months ago, Satpal Singh and his son were arrested with 300 grams of narcotic powder. They were named in two FIRs under NDPS Act and attempt to murder at Fatehgarh Panjtoor police station. Over 20 deaths in Daulewala village

On April 7, when Punjab police launched the anti-drug drive, Arora became the first Punjab DGP to visit Daulewala. He even shared the stage with sarpanch Gurmeet Kaur, whose husband Nirmal Singh is in jail after being named in five FIRs. Daulewala has also witnessed more than 20 deaths in a period of over two years due to drug addiction, claimed villagers. The Indian Express was the first to report about Daulewala on June 3, 2013.