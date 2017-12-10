Two die cleaning sewer line, three ‘serious’ in Ludhiana

Grieving family of Deepak. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Grieving family of Deepak. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Two sanitation workers died and three others took seriously ill while cleaning sewerage lines at a private hotel on Dugri Road in Ludhiana Saturday. Five workers had been hired privately by the Hotel Grand Marian through a contractor. Police said that initially 26-year-old Deepak and 17-year-old Armaan wrenched open the manhole, but were overpowered by the toxic gases that came out. They called their colleagues for help but fell unconscious within minutes. The other three who rushed to help them also took ill.

ACP (Atam Nagar) Naveen Kumar told The Indian Express that hotel staff took the men to the hospital, where Deepak and Armaan were declared dead on arrival.

The ACP said the workers were hired privately by hotel owners to clean sewage lines and that they were not employees of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. “They were privately hired through a contractor. Five of them were taken to hospital, but two died. The other three are in a serious condition,” he said.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner R N Dhoke said an FIR had been registered against the hotel owners for causing death due to negligence. “We are recording the statements of the three other workers and family members of the deceased. FIR has been registered against hotel owners under section 304-A (causing death due to negligence) at Model Town police station,” he said.

As per ACP, FIR had been registered against owners of Hotel Grand Marian and “others who will be found responsible for negligence in probe”.

The workers were not equipped with mandatory safety gear such as masks, oxygen cylinders or safety suits, police sources said. The contractor was giving them a monthly wage of Rs 8,000.

Inspector Kamaldeep Singh, SHO Model Town police station who reached Deep Hospital to record statements of three ill workers, said the police were yet to make any arrests in the case. “Bodies have been sent to Civil Hospital for autopsy. We will be making arrests after a probe.”

As per the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Rules, 2013, only machines should be used for cleaning of sewerage lines, but the court also says that in exceptional cases where manual cleaning becomes necessary, the workers must be provided with safety equipment.

This is the fourth incident in Punjab in 2017 in which workers have died while manually cleaning sewers.

Past incidents in Punjab

– In August this year, two labourers died while repairing a manhole in Malout of district Muktsar.

– On April 30, this year, two sanitation workers were choked to death while cleaning a manhole in Patti of Tarn Taran district.

– On March 18 this year, two workers died at village Mehraj in Bathinda after inhaling poisonous gas in a sewer line.

– On September 16, 2016, two workers from Ludhiana Municipal Corporation died cleaning sewage lines in without safety kits.

– On December 31, 2015, a man died while cleaning sewage lines in village Bhattian of Ludhiana.

– On August 30, 2015, a man died after felling unconscious while cleaning sewage in Gandhi Nagar of Ludhiana.

– On January 11, 2014, one Surinder Kumar died cleaning a manhole in Abdullahpur Basti of Ludhiana.

– On May 5, 2012, two sanitation workers died while cleaning sewerage lines near Grain Market in Amritsar.

