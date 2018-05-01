Two brothers shot dead in Bathinda over land

TWO BROTHERS were allegedly shot dead in Bathinda’s Bibiwala village Monday morning by four persons. Police has lodged an FIR with murder charges and also under Arms Act against all the four, but none has been arrested. The deceased have been identified as Jarnail Singh (52) and Mukhtair Singh (55) who had a farm land in Bibiwala village, but were also working at Military Engineering Services (MES), Bathinda. They allegedly had some land dispute with Ram Singh,a farmer who had a land adjacent to their fields. Ram Singh has two more brothers Gurmeet Singh and Darshan Singh and all were involved in this dispute.

On Monday morning, Ram Singh along with his brothers were trying to level their fields and had brought a trolley full of mud which got stuck near the fields of Jarnail and Mukhtair. This led to an altercation, following which Ram Singh, Darshan, Gurmeet and Ram Singh’s son allegedly shot Jarnail and Muktair with their 0.315 bore

revolver. Police said they will arrest the culprits soon.

