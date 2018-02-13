Transgender files nomination for Ludhiana civic polls

The polls for electing councillors to 95 wards in Ludhiana are scheduled for February 24 (In picture: Ludhiana Municipal Corporation) The polls for electing councillors to 95 wards in Ludhiana are scheduled for February 24 (In picture: Ludhiana Municipal Corporation)

A member of the transgender community on Tuesday filed nomination papers for the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) elections. Bibi Banto has filed her nomination papers as an independent candidate from ward number 27, which comprises surrounding localities of Mundial Kalan village on the outskirts of the city at Chandigarh road here.

Banto said that she had applied for the Congress party ticket but she was ignored. Banto expressed confidence that she would win elections with a thumping majority.

The polling is going be held on February 24 while counting of the votes would take place on February 27. In the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation area, around 10.50 lakh voters would exercise their franchise to elect their representatives from 95 wards. Among the voters, 5.67 are male, 4.82 lakh are female while 23 belong to the transgender community.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App