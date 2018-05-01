Three mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana jail

The jail staff has claimed recovery of three mobile phones from inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The division number 7 police have registered FIR under section 52-A (1) of the Prison Act against two inmates, Buta Khan and Jatinder Singh alias Jinder alias Dhamiyan.

Buta Khan is an undertrial in a murder case and Jatinder is an undertrial in an attempted robbery case. Shiv Kumar, assistant superintendent of jail, claimed that phones were recovered during a surprise inspection. He added that a phone each was recovered from two of them while third one was lying abandoned outside their barrack.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App