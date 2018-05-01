Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Three mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana jail

Buta Khan is an undertrial in a murder case and Jatinder is an undertrial in an attempted robbery case. Shiv Kumar, assistant superintendent of jail, claimed that phones were recovered during a surprise inspection.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: May 1, 2018 5:26:22 am
The jail staff has claimed recovery of three mobile phones from inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The division number 7 police have registered FIR under section 52-A (1) of the Prison Act against two inmates, Buta Khan and Jatinder Singh alias Jinder alias Dhamiyan.

Buta Khan is an undertrial in a murder case and Jatinder is an undertrial in an attempted robbery case. Shiv Kumar, assistant superintendent of jail, claimed that phones were recovered during a surprise inspection. He added that a phone each was recovered from two of them while third one was lying abandoned outside their barrack.

