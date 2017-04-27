Three ‘abandoned’ exotic HF cows become foster mothers to desi Sahiwal calves

Sahiwal calf in between the HF (left) and Sahiwal (right) cows at the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana. (Source: Gurmeet Singh) Sahiwal calf in between the HF (left) and Sahiwal (right) cows at the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana. (Source: Gurmeet Singh)

In a breakthrough that can go a long way in solving stray cattle problem and farmers’ losses due to non-milching cattle in Punjab, three exotic Holstein Friesian (HF) cows have successfully become foster mothers to three desi (indigenous) pure-bred Sahiwal calves at the dairy farm of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU).

The varsity claims it is the first such successful experiment in the country when embryos of indigenous cows were transferred to exotic HF breeds and they became “foster mothers” to pure Sahiwal calves. The newborn calves have no traits of HF and were born in “brown” colour of Sahiwal.

“It is foster mother concept because HF cow has given only nutrition and space in its body to the embryos, which actually originated in body of Sahiwal cows. After impregnating a healthy Sahiwal cow with frozen semen of high pedigree bull, we collected her embryos with superovulation process. Eight embryos were collected and transferred to eight HF cows, of which four successfully got pregnant. Three of them have given birth to pure Sahiwal calves and one is still expecting. We are elated,” said Dr PS Brar, dean college of veterinary sciences, GADVASU.

“Superovulation is a process through which we increase number of embryos injecting hormones. While normally, one cow should have given birth to one calf through one embryo, we collected eight embryos and transferred them to wombs of HF cows. The black-coloured HF breeds have given birth to brown Sahiwal calves with latter having no traits of HF but only of its Sahiwal parents,” said Dr Brar.

Of three calves born, two are males and one female. They are born normal and in good health. The calves were even given colostrum (milk of new mothers rich in antibodies) from their foster mothers (HF cows).

The entire process’ cost has come out to be Rs 5,000 per calf only, thus making it affordable for farmers. While earlier such embryo transfers have taken place within same breed, it is probably for first time in India that Sahiwal embryos were transferred to an exotic breed. “As far as literature studied by us, it is the first such experiment in India, that too successful one,” said Dr Brar.

“Had we impregnated HF cows with artificial insemination of Sahiwal bulls, the calves born would have been crossbred with mixed traits of Sahiwal and HF. But with embryo transfer, HF cows only protected embryos in their wombs without any trait transfer. Elite male calves born now are of immense importance as they can be used as breeding bulls in future,” said Dr Brar.

The HF cows used in process, which earlier have stopped giving milk, have also started milching again after these deliveries.

Currently, in Punjab there is a huge gap between requirement and availability of Sahiwal cattle and thus it has created semen shortage too at state and national level.

Majority of stray cattle is crossbred HF

As per figures, the majority of stray cattle on roads of Punjab is exotic HF crossbred cattle who either stop producing milk or contract diseases like mastitis, lameness, metabolic disorders among others. They are ultimately abandoned by farmers on roads. Now, they can be used to produce healthy indigenous calves.

“As per 2012 census, there are more than one lakh stray cattle in Punjab, of which majority is HF. Of the total cattle population in Punjab, close to 12 lakh are HF breeds and only 5 lakh is indigenous, including 40,000 Sahiwal. Most of stray cattle is HF abandoned by farmers once it turns useless and becomes a burden economically. In foreign nations, exotic breeds like HF are impregnated 4-5 times and then slaughtered. Since we do not have slaughter policy, there can be no better use of abandoned animals than using them for reproduction through embryo transfer,” said Dr Brar to The Indian Express.

The NDA government at the Centre, through its National Gokul Mission, is promoting rearing of indigenous breeds and thus farmers can benefit from it, say GADVASU scientists. “The only requirement is that HF cows no more useful for farmers should have normal reproductive system,” they said.

