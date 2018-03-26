Teachers protest in Ludhiana, block NH-1

As police blocked roads, teachers found an ‘alternative’ way to reach the protest venue in Ludhiana Sunday. (Gurmeet Singh) As police blocked roads, teachers found an ‘alternative’ way to reach the protest venue in Ludhiana Sunday. (Gurmeet Singh)

Several teachers unions under the banner of Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha held a protest rally against Punjab government in Ludhiana Sunday.

Teachers blocked Jalandhar bypass road (National Highway-1) for over one hour. The traffic movement was completely stopped causing massive inconvenience to the commuters.

The protest started around noon and continued till late evening. When no one from the administration came to receive the memorandum, the teachers started moving towards Jalandhar bypass chowk and blocked the National Highway.

Police had to resort to mild lathicharge. The protest ended after DCP Ashwani Kapoor received the memorandum from the protesting teachers.

The teachers were protesting against the state government on several issues including new transfer policy, pending salaries since three months, hectic schedule of Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab activities among others. They were also demanding pension for teachers recruited under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan and regularization of teachers who are still working on contractual basis.

Teachers also alleged that even as Congress government has promised that teachers will not be given non-teaching duties, they are still being sent to election duties. DCP Ashwani Kapoor said a meeting of teachers with CM Captain Amarinder Singh was slated for April 2.

