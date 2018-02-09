Teacher, principal held for minor’s rape, abortion

The incident happened last year in Natthowal village when the 16-year-old victim was in Class 11 and she was allegedly raped for months. (Representational Image) The incident happened last year in Natthowal village when the 16-year-old victim was in Class 11 and she was allegedly raped for months. (Representational Image)

After tracing the minor victim mentioned in a purported audio clip that had two persons discussing ways to abort a foetus, the Ludhiana rural police on Thursday arrested a teacher and a principal of a government school for allegedly raping a student and getting her abortion done. The incident happened last year in Natthowal village when the 16-year-old victim was in Class 11 and she was allegedly raped for months. She got pregnant and both accused allegedly got her foetus aborted. The matter came to light recently when an audio clip of their conversation went viral. She is now in Class 12.

Police have now arrested the teacher, Harjit Singh, and the principal, Bharat Bhushan

SSP Ludhiana rural Surjit Singh said that it is being investigated that from where they got her foetus aborted.

