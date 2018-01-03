‘Symbols of Sikh faith’ calendar released in Ludhiana

Lawyer Harpreet Sandhu with the calendar in Ludhiana. (Express photo) Lawyer Harpreet Sandhu with the calendar in Ludhiana. (Express photo)

To commemorate the 350th birth anniversary of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, a calendar on the theme of ‘Symbols of Faith in Sikhism’ was released at Gurdwara Sri Singh Sabha in Sarabha Nagar of Ludhiana Tuesday.

The calendar was released by noted economist and chancellor of Central University of Punjab Dr S S Johl and Chairman Punjab Arts Council and eminent poet, Dr Surjit Patar.

Advocate Harpreet Sandhu, whose photographs from various gurdwaras focusing on symbols of Sikh faith form the calendar said,”In the year 2017, I visited various historical gurdwaras and captured symbols of Sikh faith. The photos were taken at Gurdwara Thanda Burj (Fatehgarh Sahib), Gurdwara Bangla Sahib (New Delhi), Gurdwara Jyoti Saroop (Fatehgarh Sahib), Gurdwara Kesgarh Sahib (Sri Anandpur Sahib), Gurdwara Damdama Sahib (Sri Muktsar Sahib), Gurdwara Garhi Sahib (Machhiwara), Sri Akal Takhat Sahib and Harimandir Sahib (Amritsar).”

Dr Surjit Patar said that the calendar depicts the symbols of faith in Sikhism in a dignified way and would help the young generation in understanding them in a better way.

