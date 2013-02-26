Swine flu: Two more cases,total reaches 61 in district

With two fresh cases of swine flu reported on Monday,the total reached 61 in the district. Out of the two fresh cases reported,while one patient belonged to Ludhiana,the other was from Moga.

While 14 people died because of swine flu,out of them six belonged to Ludhiana. Out of 61 patients,21 were from Ludhiana and the remaining from other districts and states.

District edidemiologist Dr Anil Verma said,Two fresh cases of swine flu came on Monday. Both the patients are women and are undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and SPS Apollo Hospital.

Discussing precautions against swine flu,Dr Verma said,People should avoid hugging and shaking hands in this season when swine flu is spreading. If anybody develops some symptoms of swine flu,he or she should not take any medicine without consulting a doctor.

One should also cover nose while coughing and sneezing and avoid touching eyes,nose and mouth without washing hands,he said.

He added that symptoms of swine flu included fever,cough,sore throat,runny or stuffy nose,breathing problems,bodyache,headache,fatigue,chills,shivering,diarrhoea,vomiting,and blood in sputum.

