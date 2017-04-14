Sukhbir Singh Badal’s pep-talk at meet: 2019 not far

Sukhbir and Harsimrat Kaur Badal at Baisakhi meet. Express Sukhbir and Harsimrat Kaur Badal at Baisakhi meet. Express

While sending a message to his party workers, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in his address at the Talwandi Sabo political conference on Thursday said victory and loss are part of the game and workers must get ready for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to make a clean sweep in Punjab. It was SAD’s first political conference after losing elections where former CM Parkash Singh Badal was absent.

Pointing at Amarinder’s absence at Congress’s political conference, Sukhbir said, “As CM, Amarinder did not come for his party’s first ever political conference on the sacred occasion of Baisakhi while Badal Sahib (former CM) had never missed it. However today, he was unwell and hence did not come for the first time. This shows Amarinder’s public contact with the masses.

“I want to tell my workers that Congress is just having a temporary charge as there government is not going to last long. Hence we will be back in power again. Workers should remain charged up, our immediate focus is 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when we will be back in power in Punjab as well because Congress won’t be able to deliver on its promises.”

