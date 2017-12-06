Student not allowed to sit for exam, Bains reaches college, streams it live on Facebook

MLA Simarjeet Bains at SDP College. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) MLA Simarjeet Bains at SDP College. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Dramatic scenes were witnessed at SDP College for Women in Ludhiana Tuesday after a student from BBA course (fifth semester) alleged she was not being allowed to sit in exam as she failed to pay her fee. MLA Simarjit Bains stormed into the principal’s office and started live broadcast on his Facebook page alleging that the student was not being allowed to give exam. He also live streamed his entire conversation with college authorities.

Bains also claimed the student had threatened to commit suicide if she was not allowed to sit in the exam. He said the exam was to begin at 1.30 pm but the student was not allowed to enter till 3.05 pm. “It was only after my intervention and live broadcast of entire issue on Facebook that she was allowed to go inside,” said Bains.

The MLA also claimed that the student was one of the beneficiaries of Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC/ST students but did not get the scholarship amount due to which her fee got late. “No college can stop students from giving exam even if their fee is not paid. In this case, she is from SC/ST background. It wasn’t her fault if the government did not release scholarship amount in time,” he said, adding that student’s father was also unwell. “She pleaded multiple times but wasn’t allowed to sit in the exam. I was in Chandigarh and rushed back to Ludhiana after she called me up,” he said.

Bains came back from the college after the student was allowed in. “However, I will be going back to college Wednesday and discuss matter in detail. It is inhumane to destroy the future of students like this just because they did not pay the fee,” he said. Director (social welfare) Jaswinder Sidhu, meanwhile, said that college cannot stop students from sitting in exam if scholarship amount is not received by student in time. She said she was enquiring into the matter.

On Saturday, Bains had stormed into Zone-C office of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and claimed catching an employee of building branch taking bribe of Rs 10,000 to pass a building map. The entire sting operation was live streamed on his Facebook page. MC commissioner Jaskiran Singh had marked in an enquiry in the case.

