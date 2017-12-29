Student from Ludhiana drowns in Australia

The family has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene and bring his body at the earliest. (Pic for representation) The family has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene and bring his body at the earliest. (Pic for representation)

A 22-year old from village Gill of Ludhiana, who was studying in Australia, died during Christmas while on an outing with friends at Duranbah beach at Gold Coast. He had gone for a swim with friends when he was swept away.

The deceased was identified as Ravneet Singh, 22, an accountancy student at Southern Cross University at Gold Coast.

His friend, Jagdeep Singh, said that they had gone together for Christmas holidays for a swim at the beach. Suddenly, they were swept away by a huge tide, he said. Ravneet, however, drowned. Ravneet is survived by father Harpal Singh, mother Baljinder Kaur, grandparents and a younger brother.

An official from Ludhiana administration said that due to Christmas holidays in Australia, there could be a delay in bringing his body back to India. However, the family has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene and bring his body at the earliest.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App